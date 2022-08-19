First Alert Forecast: hot & humid & showery through the weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you early on this Friday. A low pressure system in the upper atmosphere will support higher rain odds before the end of the week. Your First Alert Forecast brings chances of showers and storms from 70% Friday to a coin-flip’s 50% through Sunday. Thanks for staying alert! Showers and clouds will keep temperatures capped in the lower and middle 80s Friday, but sun and southwesterly winds will kick temperatures close to 90 through early next week.

New tropical storm formation remains unlikely anywhere in the Atlantic Basin through Friday. A disturbance enhancing showers over Central America carries a small development chance as it wobbles into the southwestern Gulf of Mexico this weekend. “No definable Carolina threats” continues to be a blessing to be able to say!

Catch your seven-day planning forecast right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, anytime you like and for whatever place you choose, take your outlook to ten days on your WECT Weather App.

Hopefully, Atlantic Hurricane Season will stay asleep! Remember: wect.com/hurricane has you covered in any case.

