CCSO traffic stop leads to narcotics arrest of Chadbourn woman
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office announced Aug. 19 that a traffic stop conducted on Aug. 13 led to a narcotics arrest in Whiteville.
Per their release, a CCSO K-9 Deputy was patrolling Lebanon Church Road when they completed a traffic stop. The driver, 42-year-old Kimberly Diane Wilson gave consent for the officer to search her vehicle.
Following a search, the deputy discovered 8.5 grams of methamphetamine and 22 small bags of heroin totaling 12.9 grams. Per their report, Wilson was arrested and charged with:
- Felony trafficking opium or heroin
- Felony possession of methamphetamine
- Felony maintaining a vehicle to keep/sell a controlled substance
- Misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia
Per the CCSO, Wilson received a $10,000 secured bond.
Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.