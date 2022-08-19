Senior Connect
CCSO traffic stop leads to narcotics arrest of Chadbourn woman

The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office announced Aug. 19 that a traffic stop conducted on Aug. 13...
The Columbus County Sheriff's Office announced Aug. 19 that a traffic stop conducted on Aug. 13 led to a narcotics arrest in Whiteville.
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office announced Aug. 19 that a traffic stop conducted on Aug. 13 led to a narcotics arrest in Whiteville.

Per their release, a CCSO K-9 Deputy was patrolling Lebanon Church Road when they completed a traffic stop. The driver, 42-year-old Kimberly Diane Wilson gave consent for the officer to search her vehicle.

Following a search, the deputy discovered 8.5 grams of methamphetamine and 22 small bags of heroin totaling 12.9 grams. Per their report, Wilson was arrested and charged with:

  • Felony trafficking opium or heroin
  • Felony possession of methamphetamine
  • Felony maintaining a vehicle to keep/sell a controlled substance
  • Misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia

Per the CCSO, Wilson received a $10,000 secured bond.

