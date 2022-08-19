Brunswick Regional Water District closed after Leland and Belville H-2-Go legal battle concludes

LELAND & BELVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick Regional Water and Sewer Sanitary District is now officially closed after a 5-year court battle between the Town of Leland and the Town of Belville over H-2-Go’s assets.

The H-2-Go Board voted to transfer it assets to Belville until Leland filed a lawsuit to block the transfer in 2017, citing that with the assets, Belville leaders could set higher water and sewer rates for people outside of the town limits.

The judge ruled in Leland’s favor for several of their claims, namely finding that the Town of Belville broke several laws and went against the state constitution to attempt the transfer of the assets.

The assets went back to H-2-Go as of July of 2020, and Leland then filed a petition for Belville to pay their attorney fees and costs in order to reimburse.

The town of Belville paid Leland nearly $240,00 last month for the attorney fees, and the reverse osmosis plant is still in progress as of August 2022.

Town Manager of Leland prepared a timeline of the legal battle that can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.