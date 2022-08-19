Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Brunswick Regional Water District closed after Leland and Belville H-2-Go legal battle concludes

The judge ruled in Leland’s favor for several of their claims, namely finding that the Town of...
The judge ruled in Leland’s favor for several of their claims, namely finding that the Town of Belville broke several laws and went against the state constitution to attempt the transfer of the assets.
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 10:01 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LELAND & BELVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick Regional Water and Sewer Sanitary District is now officially closed after a 5-year court battle between the Town of Leland and the Town of Belville over H-2-Go’s assets.

The H-2-Go Board voted to transfer it assets to Belville until Leland filed a lawsuit to block the transfer in 2017, citing that with the assets, Belville leaders could set higher water and sewer rates for people outside of the town limits.

The judge ruled in Leland’s favor for several of their claims, namely finding that the Town of Belville broke several laws and went against the state constitution to attempt the transfer of the assets.

The assets went back to H-2-Go as of July of 2020, and Leland then filed a petition for Belville to pay their attorney fees and costs in order to reimburse.

The town of Belville paid Leland nearly $240,00 last month for the attorney fees, and the reverse osmosis plant is still in progress as of August 2022.

Town Manager of Leland prepared a timeline of the legal battle that can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Earthquakes continue to hit North Carolina, USGS says
Nursing services and emergency services were identified as deficiencies.
Regulators threatened to terminate NHRMC’s Medicare contract over deficiencies
Cornell Glendell Wilson
Man arrested for death by distribution in connection to fatal overdose
Wilmington Police Department searching for woman heading towards Sneads Ferry
Wilmington Police Department searching for missing woman
Charles Crooks
NTSB: Co-pilot “visibly upset” before jumping from plane at RDU

Latest News

Potential options for development of the west bank of the Cape Fear River across from Downtown...
New Hanover County commissioners discuss future of West Bank of Cape Fear River across from Downtown Wilmington
Accidental fire at Myrtle Grove displaces family, still under investigation
Accidental fire at Myrtle Grove displaces family, still under investigation
Chadbourn shooting at midnight kills one, injures another
One dead, one injured in Chadbourn shooting, police and SBI investigating
Michael Locklear
Man accused of killing his children’s mother in Robeson County