Accidental fire at Myrtle Grove displaces family, still under investigation

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A fire broke out at 7724 Myrtle Grove Road around 5:39 p.m. on August 18 that spread to one bedroom and a small portion of the attic. The fire was discovered by the tenet who was out mowing the lawn and called 911.

New Hanover County Fire quickly put out the fire with assistance from the Carolina Beach Fire Department and the Wilmington Fire Department.

No one was injured, though the family of two adults and two children are currently displaced.

The fire is currently being investigated by the New Hanover County Fire Marshal’s Office and is ruled as an accidental fire.

