2nd man charged in Wake County deputy’s murder; 1 suspect appears in court, DA says

An Apex man who is one of two men charged with murder in the deadly shooting of Wake County...
An Apex man who is one of two men charged with murder in the deadly shooting of Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd made his first appearance in a courtroom at 2 p.m. on Thursday.(Wake County Sheriff's Office)
By Ashley Anderson, Rodney Overton, Brea Hollingsworth and Deana Harley
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - An Apex man who is one of two men charged with murder in the deadly shooting of Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd made his first appearance in a courtroom at 2 p.m. on Thursday.

Arturo Marin-Sotelo, 29, of Apex was arrested and charged with felony murder, according to court documents served on Thursday. Marin-Sotelo made an appearance in court.

A second man, Alder Alfonso Marin Sotelo, was also charged with murder in the killing of Byrd Thursday, but has not yet been served, according to Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman.

Byrd was shot and killed in the line of duty on August 11.

Freeman said Arturo Marin-Sotelo is “one of two individuals that have been taken into custody and have now been charged in his homicide.”

Alder Alfonso Marin Sotelo is currently under federal custody in Burke County as of late Thursday night, Freeman said.

“I would anticipate that they would be coming before a judge for first appearance sometime if not by the end of this week, certainly the beginning of next week,” Freeman told CBS 17 Thursday afternoon.

In a Thursday afternoon press conference, Wake Sheriff Gerald Baker said, “It gives this office great pleasure on this morning to be able to share that one of the suspects that we believe is involved in the death of deputy Ned Byrd has been charged with murder.”

Lt. Walter Adams with the sheriff’s office added to Baker’s comments by saying future suspects are expected as the investigation continues.

A CBS 17 crew went to the suspect’s home in Apex to find a juvenile who answered the door and said no adults were home. Of the neighbors the crew spoke with, several said they did not know Marin-Sotelo at all.

One woman, who chose to not go on camera, said she often saw the white truck at the home that was later found to be related to the murder. Baker confirmed the same vehicle has since been recovered in Forsyth County.

