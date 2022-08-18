Senior Connect
Wilmington man pleads guilty to second-degree murder

Trequan Crews pled guilty to second-degree murder on August 17.
Trequan Crews pled guilty to second-degree murder on August 17.
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington-local 23-year old Trequan Crews pled guilty to the charge of second-degree murder at the New Hanover County Superior Court on Wednesday, August 17. He was given a minimum sentence of 12 years and a maximum sentence of 15 years.

Per a District Attorney Ben David release, a grey car with Crews inside pulled up to a red car on Carolina Beach Road near Matteo Drive on July 9, 2020. Two people in the grey car shot inside the other car with handguns. Driver Tyshaun Delts was injured, and 15-year-old passenger Ethon Douglas was killed by a shot to the head.

Shaquan Palmer and Deandre Nixon are also suspected to be occupants of the car and have been charged with murder. Wilmington Police Department detectives say the occupants of the two vehicles were members of rival gangs.

“Senseless gun violence, such as this, will absolutely not be tolerated in this community. This case was particularly troubling because it occurred in broad daylight on one of the county’s busiest roads, thus endangering the lives of many of our citizens,” said David in the release.

Crews also plead guilty to discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling inflicting serious injury and possession of a firearm by a felon.

