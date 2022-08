WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Whiteville PD announced Aug. 18 that crews are responding to a water outage on Lee St. Per the report, the outage spans from Burkhead St. to Wyche St.

As of this time, it is unknown what caused the outage.

For updates, please visit the Whiteville Police Department Facebook page.

