Truck connected to Wake Co. deputy’s death recovered in Winston-Salem after being painted, sources say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WRAL) - Wednesday night, multiple sources told WRAL News that a truck connected to the killing of a Wake County deputy was located and picked up in Winston-Salem.

The truck, which was reported to be white by police, was said to have been painted red before being picked up and transported back to Wake County.

The truck was seen by a WRAL crew going into the Wake County Detention Center Wednesday night before it was transported elsewhere four hours later.

You can read the rest of this story here.

