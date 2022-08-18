Senior Connect
Town of Burgaw to host blood drive

By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Burgaw will be hosting a blood drive in association with The Blood Connection on Oct. 1. Per their announcement, the drive will take place from 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. at the Burgaw Farmers Market at 100 S. Wright St.

Those wishing to donate are required to register ahead of time, per the announcement. Registration can be done here.

The town asks those with questions to call the recreation coordinator at (910) 661-3100.

For updates and more information, please visit the Town of Burgaw’s website or their Facebook page.

