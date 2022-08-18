Second man charged with murder of Tyshaun Delts in April

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced that a second man has been charged with murder in connection to the killing of Tyshaun Delts on April 5 on N 11th Street in Wilmington. The announcement was made on Thursday, August 18.

Trey’Quan Jenkins, a 21-year old man, is currently in custody with the charge of first degree murder. Earlier this month, Cameron Gerald was charged with first degree murder for the same incident.

