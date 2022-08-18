Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Second man charged with murder of Tyshaun Delts in April

Cameron Gerald and Trey'Quan Jenkins
Cameron Gerald and Trey'Quan Jenkins(Wilmington NC Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced that a second man has been charged with murder in connection to the killing of Tyshaun Delts on April 5 on N 11th Street in Wilmington. The announcement was made on Thursday, August 18.

Trey’Quan Jenkins, a 21-year old man, is currently in custody with the charge of first degree murder. Earlier this month, Cameron Gerald was charged with first degree murder for the same incident.

Tyshaun Delts' family speaks on his death

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Earthquakes continue to hit North Carolina, USGS says
Nursing services and emergency services were identified as deficiencies.
Regulators threatened to terminate NHRMC’s Medicare contract over deficiencies
Cornell Glendell Wilson
Man arrested for death by distribution in connection to fatal overdose
Charles Crooks
NTSB: Co-pilot “visibly upset” before jumping from plane at RDU
Wilmington Police Department searching for woman heading towards Sneads Ferry
Wilmington Police Department searching for missing woman

Latest News

The Town of Burgaw will be hosting a blood drive in association with The Blood Connection on...
Town of Burgaw to host blood drive
Jury finds Antonio Beatty not guilty of murder
Victim’s family speaks after man charged with murder walks free
Juniper Road Two Fire
Wildfire at Holly Shelter Game Lands still 1,226 acres, now 77 percent contained
Friday Night Football Pregame: Week 1
Friday Night Football Pregame: Week 1