SBI investigating after S.W.AT. team officer’s weapon discharges, injures person

(MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The NC State Bureau of Investigation has begun an investigation after a person was injured when a Brunswick County S.W.A.T. team officer’s gun discharged Thursday, August 18.

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office writes in a news release that the team was searching a residence on Rebel Trail in Shallotte when the officer’s gun fired and hit a suspect in the leg. They were moved to a medical facility for treatment, but the wound was not life-threatening.

“The discharge appears to be accidental and unintentional, however, as per standard protocol and at the request of Sheriff John Ingram and District Attorney Jon David, the NC State Bureau of Investigations will be conducting the investigation. Any questions regarding the incident should be directed to the SBI,” said the BCSO in a release.

