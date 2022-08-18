Senior Connect
Russia will reward women with over 10 children

The decree signed Monday by Russian President Vladimir Putin earmarks 1 million rubles, or...
The decree signed Monday by Russian President Vladimir Putin earmarks 1 million rubles, or nearly $17,000, to women who have given birth to at least 10 children, assuming all of them are still alive.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
(CNN) – Russia is bringing back its “Mother Heroine” award in an attempt to fight the country’s demographic crisis.

The decree signed Monday by Russian President Vladimir Putin earmarks 1 million rubles, or nearly $17,000, to women who have given birth to at least 10 children, assuming all of them are still alive.

The “Mother Heroine” was first used by then-president Joseph Stalin after World War II, which is when the Soviet population dropped by 42 million people.

The latest information from Rosstat, the country’s statistics service, says Russia has lost about 86,000 residents per month from January through May.

Russia has also lost an unconfirmed amount of people from the Ukraine war.

In addition to the “Mother Heroine” designation, the Kremlin is also focused on promoting what it calls traditional values.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

