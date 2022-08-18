Planned Parenthood expresses concern with 20-week abortion ban, local leaders react

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Abortions after 20 weeks are once again banned in the state of North Carolina. A federal judge handed down the ruling Wednesday, citing the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, which removed the legal foundation for a ruling he made in 2019 to put a hold on the state law.

Jillian Riley with Planned Parenthood said women who get abortions after 20 weeks do so for medical reasons or because of barriers that might delay healthcare, like someone’s financial situation.

“People who need this time-sensitive, life-saving care will now be forced to travel out of state and unnecessarily delay their procedure or carry a pregnancy against their will. So, people will suffer from this dangerous ban. The bottom line is the government should not interfere with people’s private medical decisions or tie the hands of doctors,” Riley said.

Attorney-General Josh Stein released a statement saying:

“Women still have a legal right to an abortion in North Carolina under state law until 20 weeks. If people want that right to continue to exist, they have to elect legislators who share that view.”

Governor Roy Cooper released the following statement:

“Although I disagree with this ruling, the vast majority of patients will still be able to access reproductive health care in North Carolina, and I remain committed to protecting it.

“The significant problem with this ruling is that it will criminalize important health care that’s needed in certain extraordinary circumstances. Abortion past 20 weeks in pregnancy is exceptionally rare and happens because of a devastating health emergency or diagnosis. Denying women necessary medical care in extreme and threatening situations, even if rare, is fundamentally wrong, and we cannot let politicians mislead people about the real world implications of this harmful law.”

Lt. Governor Mark Robinson said:

“I’m encouraged to see a Judge upholding the rule of law, instead of legislating from the bench as we see too often. This ruling is one more step closer to returning the issue of unborn lives back to the people, where it belongs.”

North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore said:

“Today a federal judge ruled that the injunction on North Carolina’s 20-week abortion ban is ‘patently contrary to the rule of law as determined by the Supreme Court’ and should be lifted. I am encouraged that, although our attorney general has failed to do his duty, today we have a ruling that upholds the law.”

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.