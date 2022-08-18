Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Parole granted to last 1976 California school bus hijacker

Frederick Woods, who was serving time in prison for the largest mass kidnapping in U.S....
Frederick Woods, who was serving time in prison for the largest mass kidnapping in U.S. history, is granted parole.(California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The last of three men convicted of hijacking a school bus full of California children for an attempted $5 million ransom in 1976 is being released by the state’s parole board.

Gov. Gavin Newsom asked the board to reconsider paroling 70-year-old Frederick Woods on Tuesday after two commissioners recommended his release in March.

Woods and his two accomplices kidnapped 26 children and their bus driver near Chowchilla.

They buried the children and their bus driver in a moving van east of San Francisco with little ventilation, light, water, food or bathroom supplies.

The victims were able to dig their way out more than a day later.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Earthquakes continue to hit North Carolina, USGS says
Nursing services and emergency services were identified as deficiencies.
Regulators threatened to terminate NHRMC’s Medicare contract over deficiencies
Cornell Glendell Wilson
Man arrested for death by distribution in connection to fatal overdose
Charles Crooks
NTSB: Co-pilot “visibly upset” before jumping from plane at RDU
Wilmington Police Department searching for woman heading towards Sneads Ferry
Wilmington Police Department searching for missing woman

Latest News

The Trump Organization's former Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg departs court,...
Trump CFO’s plea deal could make him a prosecution witness
The Historic Wilmington Foundation announced Aug. 18 that they will be hosting a fundraiser to...
Historic Wilmington Foundation to host fundraiser for Giblem Lodge
In this image provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President...
Zelenskyy to host Lviv talks with UN chief, Turkish leader
FILE PHOTO - The announcements come after Beijing launched military drills that included firing...
US to hold trade talks with Taiwan, island drills military