New Hanover Co. Fire Rescue receives first international accreditation

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Fire Rescue announced Aug. 17 that the Commission on Fire Accreditation International has awarded them with Accredited Agency status.

Per the announcement, NHCFR joins approximately 300 agencies around the world in achieving Internationally Accredited Agency status with the CFAI and the Center for Public Safety Excellence, Inc.

“It has been 25 years since our fire department began and 12 years since the county consolidated from a volunteer fire department into a full-time, county-run Fire Rescue Department dedicated to serving citizens in the unincorporated parts of the county,” said County Commissioner Jonathan Barfield Jr. “A moment like this is incredibly important and a great accomplishment, because it further showcases just how far our Fire Rescue team has come and their true dedication to make lives safer in New Hanover County.”

Accreditation status is valid for five years, stated the announcement. This is the first time NHCFR has earned CFAI Accreditation.

“This moment is a credit to the men and women who make up our department and their tireless efforts to serve the New Hanover County community,” said Fire Rescue Chief Donnie Hall. “Our goal as a department is to always provide the highest level of service possible, and we accomplish that by continually training and learning. I am grateful for the support of the Board of Commissioners and county management to help ensure our department is equipped and ready to respond, and I feel so proud to work alongside this dedicated team. Becoming accredited has been a more than three-year process, but our team has really exceled, and our community should feel safe knowing New Hanover County Fire Rescue is here and ready to respond. I couldn’t be prouder of the work we do on a daily basis.”

For more information, please visit the New Hanover County website.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.