Apex man charged with murder of Wake Co. deputy Ned Byrd

An Apex man has been arrested and charged with murder in connection to the death of Wake County...
An Apex man has been arrested and charged with murder in connection to the death of Wake County deputy Ned Byrd.(Wake County Jail)
By Amber Trent and Ashley Anderson
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - An Apex man has been arrested and charged with murder in connection to the death of Wake County deputy Ned Byrd.

Arturo Marin-Sotelo, 29, was arrested and charged with felony murder, according to court documents served on Thursday.

Deputy Byrd was shot and killed in the line of duty on August 11.

Byrd, 48, of Raleigh, was shot near Battle Bridge and Auburn Knightdale roads in Raleigh just after 11 p.m. August 11, Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker said. Byrd was outside of his vehicle at the time of the shooting and his K-9, Sasha, remained inside the patrol vehicle.

“The dog was still inside the vehicle which tells us that what he got out on didn’t appear to be any sort of threat or require any sort of need for his partner,” Baker said.

As Wake County’s investigation spanned into a fifth day, a river search, a property dispute, and a traffic stop all drew attention on Tuesday.

Dive teams searched the river and crews searched the shoreline off Auburn Knightdale Road, about half a mile from the scene where deputy Ned Byrd was killed late Thursday night.

This is a developing story, stay with CBS 17 for breaking news updates.

