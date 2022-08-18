Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Man charged in Wake County deputy murder appears before judge

Arturo Marin-Sotelo appears in court on Aug. 18, 2022
Arturo Marin-Sotelo appears in court on Aug. 18, 2022(WRAL-TV)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 7:22 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Authorities say they expect to make more arrests in the death of a Wake County deputy.

So far, Arturo Marin-Sotelo has been charged with the murder of Deputy Ned Byrd, according to the man’s arrest warrant.

Marin-Sotelo and Alder Alfonso Marin were taken into custody Tuesday in Burke County, west of Wake County, for questioning in the killing of Byrd.

Wednesday night, multiple sources told WRAL News that a truck connected to the killing of a Wake County deputy was located and picked up in Winston-Salem.

The truck, which was reported to be white by police, was said to have been painted red before being picked up and taken back to Wake County.

The truck was seen by a WRAL crew going into the Wake County Detention Center Wednesday night before it was taken elsewhere.

The 29-year-old suspect made his first court appearance Thursday afternoon at the Wake County Courthouse.

A judge appointed a capital defender for Marin-Sotelo, ordered him held without bond, and set September 8th as his next court date.

During a noon news conference, Sheriff Gerald Baker said the arrest came after around-the-clock work.

“We are not going to stop until we bring these individuals to justice,” said Baker. “We ask for your patience. We don’t want to jeopardize our investigation.”

The sheriff confirmed that they have recovered the truck and said future arrests are expected.

The 48-year-old deputy was found dead around 1:00 a.m. last Friday in the southeastern part of Wake County. Officials believe the deputy had been shot several hours earlier.

Truck connected to Wake Co. deputy's death recovered in Winston-Salem after being painted,...
Truck connected to Wake Co. deputy's death recovered in Winston-Salem after being painted, sources say(WRAL)

Visitation for Byrd’s family will be from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Mitchell Funeral Home in Raleigh. His funeral service is set for Friday.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WRAL. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Earthquakes continue to hit North Carolina, USGS says
Nursing services and emergency services were identified as deficiencies.
Regulators threatened to terminate NHRMC’s Medicare contract over deficiencies
Cornell Glendell Wilson
Man arrested for death by distribution in connection to fatal overdose
Wilmington Police Department searching for woman heading towards Sneads Ferry
Wilmington Police Department searching for missing woman
Charles Crooks
NTSB: Co-pilot “visibly upset” before jumping from plane at RDU

Latest News

The judge ruled in Leland’s favor for several of their claims, namely finding that the Town of...
Brunswick Regional Water District closed after Leland and Belville H2Go legal battle concludes
Potential options for development of the west bank of the Cape Fear River across from Downtown...
New Hanover County commissioners discuss future of West Bank of Cape Fear River across from Downtown Wilmington
Accidental fire at Myrtle Grove displaces family, still under investigation
Accidental fire at Myrtle Grove displaces family, under investigation
Chadbourn shooting at midnight kills one, injures another
One dead, one injured in Chadbourn shooting, police and SBI investigating
Michael Locklear
Man accused of killing his children’s mother in Robeson County