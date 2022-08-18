Historic Wilmington Foundation to host fundraiser for Giblem Lodge

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Historic Wilmington Foundation announced Aug. 18 that they will be hosting a fundraiser to support the rehabilitation of Giblem Lodge No. 2. Named “Hell of a Night,” the event will support the restoration of the historic lodge. Built in 1871, Giblem Lodge is the second-oldest Black Masonic Temple in North Carolina.

Sponsored by Cucalorus Film Festival, the fundraiser will take place Sept. 3 from 7-9 p.m. at Jengo’s Playhouse at 815 Princess St., per the release. There will be a reading of Jason Mott’s “Hell of a Book,” which won the 2022 National Book Award for Fiction, and a rendezvous with the author afterwards.

Tickets for the event cost $40, with all proceeds, including sales from concessions and the bar at Jengo’s Playhouse, going towards the restoration project, HWF announced.

Per release, the project is supported by the NC African American Heritage Commission, City of Wilmington’s Commission on African-American History, and New Hanover County’s Commission on African American History, Heritage, & Culture.

HWF is currently working to designate the lodge as a local landmark, with local nonprofits and community partners assisting the goal, per their announcement.

“Built just six years after emancipation, Giblem Lodge was once a nexus for the Black community in Wilmington, a space for political action, economic advancement, education, and cultural enrichment,” said the Historic Wilmington Foundation in their release. “As it stands, Giblem Lodge is in dire need of repairs, and we’re honored to partner with author Jason Mott for this fundraising event.”

To purchase tickets for this event, please visit the Historic Wilmington Foundation website.

