Georgia man sentenced after trafficking 22 pounds of methamphetamine into Wilmington

According to a release from the district attorney’s office, Woodhall admitted he was trafficking the methamphetamine from Georgia to Wilmington.(District Attorney's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - David Woodhall, 42, of Georgia was recently sentenced in the New Hanover County Superior Court after pleading guilty to one count of trafficking in methamphetamine by possession.

Deputies from the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on November 17, 2021, at Martin Luther King, Jr. Parkway and stopped a speeding vehicle. Woodhall was reportedly a passenger in the vehicle and making erratic movements.

Deputies had a K9 unit sniff the outside of the car and, when the K9 alerted the deputies that there were narcotics in the car, the deputies searched the vehicle. They found a suitcase in the backseat filled with ten packaged, gallon-sized, plastic bags containing approximately 22 pounds of methamphetamine.

According to a release from the district attorney’s office, Woodhall admitted he was trafficking the methamphetamine from Georgia to Wilmington.

He was sentenced to serve a minimum of 90 months with a maximum of 120 months in prison and to pay a $100,000 statutorily mandated drug-trafficking fine.

“A massive quantity of narcotics was taken off the streets of Wilmington thanks to the superb investigatory perceptions and instincts of deputies from the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office in this case,” Assistant District Attorney Ashton Herring stated in the release.

“Our office will continue to focus and prioritize the prosecution of individuals who transport large amounts of narcotics into New Hanover County for distribution.” District Attorney Ben David stated.

