Friday Night Football: Week 1
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Here’s the schedule for the opening week of the high school football season:
Thursday
South Garner at Ashley, 6 p.m.
Northside-Jacksonville at Hoggard, 7 p.m.
South Columbus at West Bladen, 7:30 p.m.
Friday
D.H. Conley at Laney, 7 p.m.
Richlands at South Brunswick, 7 p.m.
Topsail at Trask, 7 p.m.
Pender at Lejeune, 7 p.m.
North Brunswick at Whiteville, 7:30 p.m.
New Hanover at New Bern, 7 p.m.
West Columbus at Union, 7 p.m.
East Bladen at Wallace-Rose Hill, 7 p.m.
West Brunswick at Carolina Forest, 7 p.m.
Saturday
Wilson Prep at East Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
