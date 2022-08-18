Friday Night Football: Week 1

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Here’s the schedule for the opening week of the high school football season:

Thursday

South Garner at Ashley, 6 p.m.

Northside-Jacksonville at Hoggard, 7 p.m.

South Columbus at West Bladen, 7:30 p.m.

Friday

D.H. Conley at Laney, 7 p.m.

Richlands at South Brunswick, 7 p.m.

Topsail at Trask, 7 p.m.

Pender at Lejeune, 7 p.m.

North Brunswick at Whiteville, 7:30 p.m.

New Hanover at New Bern, 7 p.m.

West Columbus at Union, 7 p.m.

East Bladen at Wallace-Rose Hill, 7 p.m.

West Brunswick at Carolina Forest, 7 p.m.

Saturday

Wilson Prep at East Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

