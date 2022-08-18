Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

First Alert Forecast: an uptick in storm chances

By Gannon Medwick
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 3:58 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A low pressure system high in the atmosphere will keep temperatures below 90 and share higher rain odds before the end of the week. Your First Alert Forecast brings chances of showers and storms from 10-20% Thursday to 40% overnight Thursday night to 60-70% Friday. Thanks for staying alert!

New tropical storm formation remains unlikely anywhere in the Atlantic Basin through Friday. A disturbance enhancing showers over Central America carries a small development chance as it wobbles into the southwestern Gulf of Mexico this weekend. “No definable Carolina threats” continues to be a blessing to be able to say!

Catch your seven-day planning forecast right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, anytime you like and for whatever place you choose, take your outlook to ten days on your WECT Weather App.

Hopefully, Atlantic Hurricane Season will stay asleep! Remember: wect.com/hurricane has you covered in any case.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Earthquakes continue to hit North Carolina, USGS says
Nursing services and emergency services were identified as deficiencies.
Regulators threatened to terminate NHRMC’s Medicare contract over deficiencies
Cornell Glendell Wilson
Man arrested for death by distribution in connection to fatal overdose
Charles Crooks
NTSB: Co-pilot “visibly upset” before jumping from plane at RDU
Wilmington Police Department searching for woman heading towards Sneads Ferry
Wilmington Police Department searching for missing woman

Latest News

A nice Thursday with rain chances ramping up soon
First Alert Forecast: 90s stay away
A nice Thursday with rain chances ramping up soon
Your First Alert Forecast for Wed. evening Aug. 17, 2022
Your First Alert Forecast from Wed. morning, Aug. 17, 2022...
Your First Alert Forecast from Wed. morning, Aug. 17, 2022
Your First Alert Forecast from Tue. Evening, Aug. 16, 2022
Your First Alert Forecast from Tue. Evening, Aug. 16, 2022