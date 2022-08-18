Senior Connect
Dosher Memorial Hospital announces drive-thru drug drop off event

By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - Dosher Memorial Hospital will host a drive-thru drug drop off event on October 6 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Solid and liquid narcotics are accepted; the hospital collected 30,000 pills and 3,700 milliliters of liquids at its drug drop in April 2021. Anything dropped off will be collected by law enforcement, who will incinerate the drugs if it is safe to do so. Per Dosher Memorial Hospital:

“Dosher welcomes the opportunity to provide this service to local residents. For questions about Operation Medicine Cabinet, call the Dosher office of Marketing and Community Relations at 910-457-3900.”

