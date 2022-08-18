Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

CNN cancels ‘Reliable Sources’; host Stelter leaving network

FILE - Brian Stelter attends the 15th annual CNN Heroes All-Star Tribute in New York on Dec....
FILE - Brian Stelter attends the 15th annual CNN Heroes All-Star Tribute in New York on Dec. 12, 2021.(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — CNN has canceled its weekly “Reliable Sources” show on the media, and said Thursday that its host, Brian Stelter, is leaving the network.

The show will have its last broadcast this Sunday.

CNN has been looking to cut costs but also to put forth a less opinionated product. Stelter has written a book, “Hoax: Donald Trump, Fox News and the Dangerous Distortion of Truth” and been critical of Fox News, making him a frequent target of the CNN’s conservative critics.

Stelter came to CNN from The New York Times, where he was a media writer.

“He departs CNN as an impeccable broadcaster,” said Amy Entelis, executive vice president of talent and content development at CNN. “We are proud of what Brian and his team accomplished over the years, and we’re confident their impact and influence will long outlive the show.”

Stelter said that he was grateful for his nine years at CNN, proud of the show and thankful to its viewers.

“It was a rare privilege to lead a weekly show focused on the press at a time when it has never been more consequential,” he said. “I’ll have more to say on Sunday.”

It’s not clear what will happen with the “Reliable Sources” newsletter, a daily compendium of the media’s big stories.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Earthquakes continue to hit North Carolina, USGS says
Nursing services and emergency services were identified as deficiencies.
Regulators threatened to terminate NHRMC’s Medicare contract over deficiencies
Cornell Glendell Wilson
Man arrested for death by distribution in connection to fatal overdose
Charles Crooks
NTSB: Co-pilot “visibly upset” before jumping from plane at RDU
Wilmington Police Department searching for woman heading towards Sneads Ferry
Wilmington Police Department searching for missing woman

Latest News

The entrance to former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is shown, Monday, Aug. 8,...
Probe of top secret docs at Trump estate in ‘early stages’
Elijah's along the riverwalk has been a Wilmington staple for nearly 40 years.
Cape Fear Foodie: Elijah’s
FILE - Author Salman Rushdie appears at a signing for his book "Home" in London on June 6,...
Judge denies bail for Rushdie’s attacker, bars interviews
FILE - A sign for the Food and Drug Administration is displayed outside their offices in Silver...
FDA targets illegal nicotine gummies in new warning letter