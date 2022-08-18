One dead, one injured in Chadbourn shooting, police and SBI investigating

CHADBOURN, N.C. (WECT) -A shooting in Chadbourn that occurred around midnight August 17 has resulted in one person’s death and another injured.

The other unidentified person is in stable condition at the NHRMC.

According to Chadbourn police officials and the State Board of Investigation, this is still an open investigation.

Anyone with any relevant information should contact 910-654-4146.

