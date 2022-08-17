Young Marines youth organization coming to Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Young Marines announced Aug. 16 that a new unit will be forming in the Wilmington area. Designated as the “Cape Fear Young Marines,” the organization will host an open house for those interested in joining.

Per the announcement, the open house will take place on Sept. 10 at 10 a.m. and will occur at 1308 S. 16th St. Following the open house, recruit training will begin Sept. 24.

A non-profit 501(c)(3) organization, the Young Marines offers programs for boys and girls from 8 to 18-years-old or high school graduation, per release. The organization focuses on character building, leadership, self-discipline, and promoting a healthy lifestyle.

“It is my hope youth members will mature into productive, capable adults if we can capture the attention of these young minds with leadership and teamwork opportunities, expose them to community role models, and engage them in outside nature adventures,” said Dianne Jinwright, Unit Commander and Wilmington local who will lead the new unit “In addition, the Young Marines emphasis on reducing the demand for drugs is greatly needed in our communities.”

Per their announcement, the Cape Fear Young Marines will focus on:

Promoting the physical, moral, and mental development of its members

Advocating a healthy, drug-free lifestyle through continual drug prevention and resistance education

Instilling the ideals of honesty, fairness, courage, respect, loyalty, dependability, attention to duty, love of God and fidelity to the U.S. and its institutions

Stimulating interest in and respect for academic achievement and the history and traditions of the United States

“Dianne Jinwright displays impressive leadership skills and a strong commitment to youth,” said retired U.S. Marine Corps Col. William P. Davis, national executive director and CEO of the Young Marines. “I have no doubt that the Cape Fear Young Marines is off to a great start, offering unique experiences to youth in the Wilmington, North Carolina area.”

For more information, please visit the Cape Fear Young Marine’s website.

