WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department are looking for 26-year-old Shannon Tamera Sawyer.

She is five feet and two inches tall. She weighs around 130 pounds.

She was last seen in a black Cadillac possibly heading towards Sneads Ferry.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 910-343-3609.

