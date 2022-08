WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Police Department is searching for 49-year-old Cathleen Murray, who was last seen on August 12 at 4:30 p.m. near Forest Hills.

She is five feet and one inch tall and weighs around 160 pounds. She may be seen near Planet Fitness or Sun Tan City.

Anyone with information is advised to call 910-343-3609.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.