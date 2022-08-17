UNCW deputy director of athletics recognized by Women Leaders in College Sports

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - University of North Carolina Wilmington Deputy Director of Athletics/Senior Woman Administrator Tiffany D. Tucker has been given the Nell Jackson Nike Executive of the Year award from Women Leaders in College Sports.

“Nell Jackson was a true trailblazer and a champion for us all. I am deeply humbled to know that my colleagues value my commitment to elevating our industry to new heights, galvanizing leaders and motivating others to do things they never thought were possible,” said Tucker in a UNCW release.

Tucker has worked at UNCW for four years and accomplished much in that time. In early 2021 she organized the National Girls and Women in Sports Day Leadership Summit, and the next year she began a four-year term as a member of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Rules Committee.

Since this year marks the 50th anniversary of Title IX, Women Leaders in College Sports will also give a posthumous “Title IX Legend” award to Dr. Christine Grant, who was the Women’s Athletic Director at the University of Iowa.

