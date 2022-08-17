Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

UNCW deputy director of athletics recognized by Women Leaders in College Sports

Tiffany Tucker, Deputy Athletic Director at the University of North Carolina Wilmington
Tiffany Tucker, Deputy Athletic Director at the University of North Carolina Wilmington(University of North Carolina Wilmington)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - University of North Carolina Wilmington Deputy Director of Athletics/Senior Woman Administrator Tiffany D. Tucker has been given the Nell Jackson Nike Executive of the Year award from Women Leaders in College Sports.

“Nell Jackson was a true trailblazer and a champion for us all. I am deeply humbled to know that my colleagues value my commitment to elevating our industry to new heights, galvanizing leaders and motivating others to do things they never thought were possible,” said Tucker in a UNCW release.

Tucker has worked at UNCW for four years and accomplished much in that time. In early 2021 she organized the National Girls and Women in Sports Day Leadership Summit, and the next year she began a four-year term as a member of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Rules Committee.

Since this year marks the 50th anniversary of Title IX, Women Leaders in College Sports will also give a posthumous “Title IX Legend” award to Dr. Christine Grant, who was the Women’s Athletic Director at the University of Iowa.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Earthquakes continue to hit North Carolina, USGS says
Jury finds Antonio Beatty not guilty of murder
Not guilty: Wilmington man free after waiting 7 years for murder trial
The Kure Beach Town Council announced Aug. 15 that their “Dogs on the Beach” ordinance will be...
Kure Beach votes to change dog ordinance
Deputies are investigating how the man's body ended up along this stretch of highway.
Body found alongside Duplin County highway
Court records show allegations that Commissioner Julia Olson-Boseman took $118,000 from a joint...
New allegations say commissioner took $118,000 from joint account with wife days after a judge found her in contempt of court

Latest News

The UNCW women’s basketball team will open the 2022-23 season with an exhibition game against...
UNCW women’s basketball schedule includes road games with North Carolina, Virginia
UNCW coach Takayo Siddle
UNCW men’s basketball slate includes road trip to Chapel Hill
UNCW men’s basketball slate includes road trip to Chapel Hill
MacKenzie Gore
Reports: MacKenzie Gore traded to Nationals