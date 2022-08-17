Senior Connect
South Kerr Avenue to partially close overnight for water repair on Thursday

By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The southbound and center lanes of South Kerr Avenue between Wrightsville Avenue and Park Avenue will be closed to traffic on Thursday, August 18, around 7 p.m. to repair a water main,

Park Avenue will also be closed from South Kerr Avenue to South 44 street in both directions.

Southbound traffic will be detoured to South College Road and South 44th Street via Wrightsville Avenue.

The closure will be in place for an estimated eight hours and, if there is an interruption to water service, the Cape Fear Public Utility Authority will hand-deliver a precautionary boil water advisory to impacted customers.

