Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

School shooter’s attorneys drop contentious brain exam

FILE - A memorial to the victims is seen outside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in...
FILE - A memorial to the victims is seen outside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., during the one-year anniversary of the school shooting, Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019. The three story building in the background is where the massacre happened.(Al Diaz/Miami Herald via AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The attorneys for Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz won’t present to his jurors the results of a controversial test that they said supports their belief he suffers from fetal alcohol syndrome.

The attorneys told Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer on Wednesday that they won’t use the test. The test compared brainwaves from the 23-year-old mass murderer with normal people.

Prosecutors and critics says the test is unproven and junk.

Cruz pleaded guilty to murdering 17 at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018.

The jury in his ongoing penalty trial will only decide if he should be sentenced to death or life without parole.

It resumes Monday with his attorneys’ opening statement.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Earthquakes continue to hit North Carolina, USGS says
Jury finds Antonio Beatty not guilty of murder
Not guilty: Wilmington man free after waiting 7 years for murder trial
The Kure Beach Town Council announced Aug. 15 that their “Dogs on the Beach” ordinance will be...
Kure Beach votes to change dog ordinance
Court records show allegations that Commissioner Julia Olson-Boseman took $118,000 from a joint...
New allegations say commissioner took $118,000 from joint account with wife days after a judge found her in contempt of court
Deputies are investigating how the man's body ended up along this stretch of highway.
Body found alongside Duplin County highway

Latest News

FILE - Marc and Debra Tice, the parents of Austin Tice, an American journalist who has been...
Syria denies it is holding American journalist Austin Tice
FILE - This undated combination of file photos show the signs of CVS, Walmart and Walgreens. A...
Judge: Pharmacies owe 2 Ohio counties $650M in opioids suit
Rudy Giuliani appears at a Fulton County, Georgia, courthouse on Wednesday ahead of giving...
Giuliani faces grand jury in Georgia 2020 election probe
South Kerr Avenue to partially close overnight for water repair
South Kerr Avenue to partially close overnight for water repair on Thursday
Former Vice President Mike Pence gestures during the "Politics and Eggs" breakfast gathering,...
Pence tells GOP to stop lashing out at FBI over Trump search