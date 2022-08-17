Port City Jerry Day for the United Way set for Aug. 20

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Deadheads will be able to enjoy music while helping a good cause Saturday, Aug. 20.

The fourth annual Port City Jerry Day for the United Way will be held at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater beginning at 6 p.m.

The event will benefit the United Way of the Cape Fear.

Jerry Day will include performances from Grateful Dead cover band The Garcia Project and local favorites The Possums.

More information is available here.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.