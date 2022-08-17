Otter pups at Fort Fisher to be introduced to habitat

FORT FISHER, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher announced Aug. 16 that the three otter pups born in May are getting close to being introduced to their habitat. The aquarium will introduce the pups to their habitat for the first time at 9 a.m. on Aug. 17.

In the announcement, the aquarium stated that the pups have been exploring shallow water and eating solid food, two milestones that must be met before they can be let into the “Otters on the Edge” habitat.

Teams have been working hard to babyproof the habitat, per the release.

“We’re excited for them to test the waters to find out if they are ready to explore their home in Otters on the Edge. These pups have come a long way since being small and fragile when they were born,” said Shannon Anderson, otter keeper at NCAFF. “The Aquarium team is looking forward to sharing them through the public habitat as soon as they are ready to emerge and spend time there.”

Although not currently in the habitat, the pups have been receiving crucial lessons from their parents. When introduced to the habitat, the pups may ultimately decide to stay behind-the-scenes for now.

At this time, the newborn pups remain unnamed and the aquarium is seeking input from the community. Those wishing to vote have until noon on Aug. 26.

For updates and more information, please visit the N.C. Aquarium at Fort Fisher’s website or Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.