Man charged with stealing from several vehicles in Tabor City

Jimmy Thompson
Jimmy Thompson(Columbus County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged a man for allegedly stealing from several vehicles in Tabor City.

Per a CCSO release, the incidents happened between July 18 and August 1. One incident involved two guns being stolen from a person’s vehicles, while another just had money and an air freshener stolen. Surveillance footage showing what the sheriff’s office say is the suspect was gathered in connection to the theft of a handgun from another vehicle. The Tabor City Police Department noticed someone matching the description of a previous victim, but a suspect wasn’t arrested until August 6.

Jimmy Stanley Thompson was given a $90,000 secured bond and, suspected of the above incidents, charged with five counts of felony breaking and/or entering a motor vehicle, three counts of felony larceny of a firearm and two counts of misdemeanor larceny.

Thompson was previously imprisoned for 284 days after being charged by law enforcement with 61 felonies, but the majority of these charges were dismissed by the court with the exception of four counts of breaking and/or entering a motor vehicle.

