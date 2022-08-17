Man arrested for death by distribution in connection to fatal overdose
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for death by distribution after he allegedly sold heroin that resulted in a fatal overdose.
The NHCSO writes that they responded to a fatal heroin overdose on August 4 at the 6000 block of Carolina Beach Road. The investigation alleged that Cornell Glendell Wilson sold the heroin resulting the overdose, and he was arrested the next day at the same block.
Wilson was found with 25 bindles of heroin ready for sale. He was arrested and placed in the New Hanover County Detention Facility with a $500,000 secured bond and the following charges:
- Felony death by distribution
- Felony possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin
- Felony maintain a vehicle for a controlled substance
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
