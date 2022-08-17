First Alert Forecast: 90s stay away

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After many hot weeks, Wilmington and most of the Cape Fear Region has now gone five days without feeling 90+ temperatures. And it looks like more are coming.

The muggy summer air will sponsor a 20 to 30% chance for a passing shower or storm Wednesday and, though rain odds may bounce up a time or two in the next week, no single day is presently identifiable as a washout. Wilmington averages a healthy 8.16 inches of August rain and, so far in August 2022, the Port City has only netted 1.99 inches.

Catch your seven-day planning forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to a full ten days with your WECT Weather App.

Thankfully, new tropical storm development remains unlikely across the Atlantic Basin this Wednesday.

