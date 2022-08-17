Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

DoorDash customer says delivery came with side of marijuana

A DoorDash customer says he found marijuana inside a bag of delivered food. (Source: WSYX, PHOTOS PROVIDED TO STATION, DOOR DASH, CNN)
By Isabelle Hanson
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) - An Ohio man says he received more than what he ordered through DoorDash last week.

The DoorDash customer said he found a fork and a side of marijuana at the bottom of his delivery bag.

“I was scared at first, but then again, I wasn’t very surprised,” the man said, who wanted to remain anonymous.

He said the driver returned to his residence asking for the pot, saying it was medicine in the bag for his friend.

The customer said he did not return the marijuana to the driver. He called the police and submitted a complaint to DoorDash.

“I’m a healthcare worker and see how this affects people daily. I even had a close friend’s nephew pass away due to smoking some marijuana laced by fentanyl,” he said.

The man said he worries about what could have happened if the order ended up in the wrong hands and is hesitant about having his dinner delivered again.

“I question everything now. I question the company’s background checks. Do they really know the people who are working for them?” he said

According to DoorDash’s website, the company runs motor vehicle and criminal background checks on all drivers.

Columbus police said they are investigating the incident, and it was the first time they’d heard of drugs being discovered in a bag of delivered food.

Copyright 2022 WSYX via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jury finds Antonio Beatty not guilty of murder
Not guilty: Wilmington man free after waiting 7 years for murder trial
Monkeypox case identified in Bladen County
The Silver Alert issued for Saphir Deyampert was cancelled at 2:58 p.m. on Monday, August 15.
Silver Alert canceled for Wilmington man
The Kure Beach Town Council announced Aug. 15 that their “Dogs on the Beach” ordinance will be...
Kure Beach votes to change dog ordinance
Deputies are investigating how the man's body ended up along this stretch of highway.
Body found alongside Duplin County highway

Latest News

Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., speaks as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6...
Trump foe Liz Cheney defeated in Wyoming GOP primary
Liz Cheney concedes her election.
Liz Cheney delivers concession speech
Wilmington Police Department searching for woman heading towards Sneads Ferry
Wilmington Police Department searching for missing woman
Missing woman
Wilmington Police Department looking for missing woman