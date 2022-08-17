Senior Connect
Counties across North Carolina see increases in visitor spending

A brick building built like an "L" sits below clear blue skies. A curved road leads up to the...
Leland Town Hall(Mark Steelman | The Town of Leland)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The latest study from Visit North Carolina found that visitor spending has increased in all 100 counties between 2020 and 2021, but some counties saw bigger increases than others.

Per Visit NC, the statistics were determined using the visitor activity model in conjunction with a tourism satellite account. Statistics like taxes paid, business sales, household income, state of employment and myriad others are used to determine the economic contributions of visitors in particular.

In 2021, Brunswick and New Hanover counties ranked sixth and seventh for total visitor spending with $975 million and $930 million respectively. Though New Hanover County had a bigger rebound from 2020: 55.6 percent compared to 33 percent increase for Brunswick. As for the other local counties’ visitor spending, Pender had $165 million, Columbus had $61 million and Bladen had $57 million.

Statewide, the counties with the highest visitor spending were Mecklenburg ($4.1 billion), Buncombe ($2.6 billion) and Wake ($2.3 billion.) Though a rebound in 2021 was expected following 2020, 75 out of 100 counties had higher visitor spending than they did in 2019.

