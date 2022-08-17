Ashley & Hoggard HS football games moved from Friday to Thursday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The opening week football games at Ashley High School and Hoggard High School in New Hanover County are now scheduled for Thursday evening, August 18, instead of Friday.

Ashley will now host South Garner at 6:00 p.m., and Northside-Jacksonville will play at Hoggard at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday evening. The other home game featuring a New Hanover County high school, D.H. Conley at Laney, is still scheduled for Friday at 6:30 p.m..

The rest of the week one football games for area high schools are still set for Friday evening. They include:

Richlands at South Brunswick, 7:00 p.m.

Topsail at Trask, 7:00 p.m.

Pender at Lejeune, 7:00 p.m.

New Hanover at New Bern, 7:00 p.m.

West Columbus at Union, 7:00 p.m.

East Bladen at Wallace-Rose Hill, 7:00 p.m.

West Brunswick at Carolina Forest, 7:00 p.m.

South Columbus at West Bladen, 7:30 p.m.

North Brunswick at Whiteville, 7:30 p.m.

Wilson Prep at East Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

The game times are subject to change. WECT News will update this story if any other schedule changes are announced.

