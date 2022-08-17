Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Area High School Football Schedule

Football Graphic
Football Graphic(Credit: MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Week 1, Aug. 19

Northside-Jacksonville at Hoggard, 7 p.m.

D.H. Conley at Laney, 6:30 p.m.

South Garner at Ashley, 6:30 p.m.

Richlands at South Brunswick, 7 p.m.

Topsail at Trask, 7 p.m.

Pender at Lejeune, TBA

North Brunswick at Whiteville, 7 p.m.

New Hanover at New Bern, 7 p.m.

Wilson Prep at East Columbus, 7 p.m.

South Columbus at West Bladen, 7:30 p.m.

West Columbus at Union, 7 p.m.

East Bladen at Wallace-Rose Hill, 7 p.m.

West Brunswick at Carolina Forest, 7 p.m.

Week 2, Aug. 26

Scotland at Hoggard, 7 p.m.

Northside-Jacksonville at New Hanover, 7 p.m.

West Brunswick at Whiteville, 7:30 p.m.

South Brunswick at Midway, 7 p.m.

Swansboro at North Brunswick, 7 p.m.

Union at Pender, 7 p.m.

Trask at Hobbton, 7 p.m.

West Bladen at West Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

East Bladen at South Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Clinton at Wallace-Rose Hill, 7 p.m.

Week 3, Sept. 2

Hoggard at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.

New Hanover at Butler, 6:30 p.m.

Laney at Lumberton, 7 p.m.

Ashley at Waccamaw (SC), 7:30 p.m.

North Myrtle Beach at West Brunswick, 7 p.m.

West Bladen at South Brunswick, 7 p.m.

Dixon at Topsail, 7 p.m.

TBA at Trask, 7 p.m.

East Columbus at Hobbton, 7 p.m.

Sandhills at West Columbus, 7 p.m.

Whiteville at East Bladen, 7 p.m.

Leesville Road at Wallace-Rose Hill, 7 p.m.

ColCo SchoolsLoris (SC) at South Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Week 4, Sept. 9

Laney at East Bladen, 6 p.m.

Ashley at Knightdale, 7 p.m.

South Columbus at North Brunswick, 7 p.m.

Charlotte Christian at Topsail, 7 p.m.

Pender at Wallace-Rose Hill, 7 p.m.

Union at Trask, 7 p.m.

East Columbus at West Bladen, 7 p.m.

West Columbus at North Moore, 7:30 p.m.

Rosewood at Whiteville, 7:30 p.m.

East Bladen at West Columbus, TBA

Week 5, Sept. 16

Hoggard at West Brunswick, 6:30 p.m.

New Hanover at North Brunswick, 6:30 p.m.

Ashley at Laney, 6:30 p.m.

Topsail at South Brunswick, 6:30 p.m.

Pender at Dixon, 7 p.m.

White Oak at Trask, 7 p.m.

West Columbus at Lakewood, 7 p.m.

Whiteville at Goldsboro, 7 p.m.

East Bladen at Midway, 7 p.m.

West Bladen at Clinton, 7 p.m.

SW Onslow at Wallace-Rose Hill, TBA

Lejeune at East Columbus, 7 p.m.

Week 6, Sept. 17

Topsail at Hoggard, 6:30 p.m.

South Brunswick at New Hanover, 6:30 p.m.

Laney at North Brunswick, 6:30 p.m.

Ashley at West Brunswick, 7 p.m.

Lakewood at Pender, 7:30 p.m.

Jones at East Columbus, 7 p.m.

Clinton at East Bladen, 7 p.m.

Wallace-Rose Hill at South Lenoir, 7 p.m.

James Kenan at South Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Week 7, Sept. 30

South Brunswick at Hoggard, 6:30 p.m.

New Hanover at Ashley, 6:30 p.m.

West Brunswick at Laney, 6:30 p.m.

North Brunswick at Topsail, 6:30 p.m.

South Columbus at Pender, 7:30 p.m.

West Columbus at Trask, 7:30 p.m.

Whiteville at East Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

East Bladen at West Bladen, 7 p.m.

Wallace-Rose Hill at North Lenoir, 7 p.m.

Week 8, Oct. 7

Hoggard at North Brunswick, 6:30 p.m.

Laney at New Hanover, 6:30 p.m.

Ashley at South Brunswick, 6:30 p.m.

West Brunwsick at Topsail, 6::30 p.m.

Pender at Whiteville, 7:30 p.m.

Trask at East Columbus, 7 p.m.

West Bladen at Fairmont, 7 p.m.

South Columbus at West Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Week 9, Oct. 14

Hoggard at Ashley, 6:30 p.m.

Topsail at New Hanover, 6:30 p.m.

South Brunswick at Laney, 6:30 p.m.

North Brunswick at West Brunswick, 6:30 p.m.

East Columbus at Pender, 7:30 p.m.

West Columbus at Whiteville, 7:30 p.m.

Fairmont at East Bladen, 7 p.m.

Red Springs at West Bladen, 7 p.m.

Kinston at Wallace-Rose Hill, 7 p.m.

Trask at South Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Week 10, Oct. 21

Laney at Hoggard, 6:30 p.m.

New Hanover at West Brunswick, 6:30 p.m.

Ashley at Topsail, 6:30 p.m.

South Brunswick at North Brunswick, 6:30 p.m.

Pender at West Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Whiteville at Trask, 7:30 p.m.

East Bladen at Red Springs, 7 p.m.

West Bladen at St. Pauls, 7 p.m.

Wallace-Rose Hill at East Duplin, 7 p.m.

East Columbus at South Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Week 11, Oct. 28

Hoggard at New Hanover, 6:30 p.m.

Topsail at Laney, 6:30 p.m.

North Brunswick at Ashley, 6:30 p.m.

West Brunswick at South Brunswick, 6:30 p.m.

Trask at Pender, 7:30 p.m.

South Columbus at Whiteville, 7:30 p.m.

St. Pauls at East Bladen, 7 p.m.

Midway at West Bladen, 7 p.m.

James Kenan at Wallace-Rose Hill, 7 p.m.

East Columbus at West Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Earthquakes continue to hit North Carolina, USGS says
Jury finds Antonio Beatty not guilty of murder
Not guilty: Wilmington man free after waiting 7 years for murder trial
The Kure Beach Town Council announced Aug. 15 that their “Dogs on the Beach” ordinance will be...
Kure Beach votes to change dog ordinance
Deputies are investigating how the man's body ended up along this stretch of highway.
Body found alongside Duplin County highway
Court records show allegations that Commissioner Julia Olson-Boseman took $118,000 from a joint...
New allegations say commissioner took $118,000 from joint account with wife days after a judge found her in contempt of court

Latest News

Tiffany Tucker, Deputy Athletic Director at the University of North Carolina Wilmington
UNCW deputy director of athletics recognized by Women Leaders in College Sports
The UNCW women’s basketball team will open the 2022-23 season with an exhibition game against...
UNCW women’s basketball schedule includes road games with North Carolina, Virginia
UNCW coach Takayo Siddle
UNCW men’s basketball slate includes road trip to Chapel Hill
UNCW men’s basketball slate includes road trip to Chapel Hill