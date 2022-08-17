Area High School Football Schedule
Week 1, Aug. 19
Northside-Jacksonville at Hoggard, 7 p.m.
D.H. Conley at Laney, 6:30 p.m.
South Garner at Ashley, 6:30 p.m.
Richlands at South Brunswick, 7 p.m.
Topsail at Trask, 7 p.m.
Pender at Lejeune, TBA
North Brunswick at Whiteville, 7 p.m.
New Hanover at New Bern, 7 p.m.
Wilson Prep at East Columbus, 7 p.m.
South Columbus at West Bladen, 7:30 p.m.
West Columbus at Union, 7 p.m.
East Bladen at Wallace-Rose Hill, 7 p.m.
West Brunswick at Carolina Forest, 7 p.m.
Week 2, Aug. 26
Scotland at Hoggard, 7 p.m.
Northside-Jacksonville at New Hanover, 7 p.m.
West Brunswick at Whiteville, 7:30 p.m.
South Brunswick at Midway, 7 p.m.
Swansboro at North Brunswick, 7 p.m.
Union at Pender, 7 p.m.
Trask at Hobbton, 7 p.m.
West Bladen at West Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
East Bladen at South Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Clinton at Wallace-Rose Hill, 7 p.m.
Week 3, Sept. 2
Hoggard at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.
New Hanover at Butler, 6:30 p.m.
Laney at Lumberton, 7 p.m.
Ashley at Waccamaw (SC), 7:30 p.m.
North Myrtle Beach at West Brunswick, 7 p.m.
West Bladen at South Brunswick, 7 p.m.
Dixon at Topsail, 7 p.m.
TBA at Trask, 7 p.m.
East Columbus at Hobbton, 7 p.m.
Sandhills at West Columbus, 7 p.m.
Whiteville at East Bladen, 7 p.m.
Leesville Road at Wallace-Rose Hill, 7 p.m.
ColCo SchoolsLoris (SC) at South Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Week 4, Sept. 9
Laney at East Bladen, 6 p.m.
Ashley at Knightdale, 7 p.m.
South Columbus at North Brunswick, 7 p.m.
Charlotte Christian at Topsail, 7 p.m.
Pender at Wallace-Rose Hill, 7 p.m.
Union at Trask, 7 p.m.
East Columbus at West Bladen, 7 p.m.
West Columbus at North Moore, 7:30 p.m.
Rosewood at Whiteville, 7:30 p.m.
East Bladen at West Columbus, TBA
Week 5, Sept. 16
Hoggard at West Brunswick, 6:30 p.m.
New Hanover at North Brunswick, 6:30 p.m.
Ashley at Laney, 6:30 p.m.
Topsail at South Brunswick, 6:30 p.m.
Pender at Dixon, 7 p.m.
White Oak at Trask, 7 p.m.
West Columbus at Lakewood, 7 p.m.
Whiteville at Goldsboro, 7 p.m.
East Bladen at Midway, 7 p.m.
West Bladen at Clinton, 7 p.m.
SW Onslow at Wallace-Rose Hill, TBA
Lejeune at East Columbus, 7 p.m.
Week 6, Sept. 17
Topsail at Hoggard, 6:30 p.m.
South Brunswick at New Hanover, 6:30 p.m.
Laney at North Brunswick, 6:30 p.m.
Ashley at West Brunswick, 7 p.m.
Lakewood at Pender, 7:30 p.m.
Jones at East Columbus, 7 p.m.
Clinton at East Bladen, 7 p.m.
Wallace-Rose Hill at South Lenoir, 7 p.m.
James Kenan at South Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Week 7, Sept. 30
South Brunswick at Hoggard, 6:30 p.m.
New Hanover at Ashley, 6:30 p.m.
West Brunswick at Laney, 6:30 p.m.
North Brunswick at Topsail, 6:30 p.m.
South Columbus at Pender, 7:30 p.m.
West Columbus at Trask, 7:30 p.m.
Whiteville at East Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
East Bladen at West Bladen, 7 p.m.
Wallace-Rose Hill at North Lenoir, 7 p.m.
Week 8, Oct. 7
Hoggard at North Brunswick, 6:30 p.m.
Laney at New Hanover, 6:30 p.m.
Ashley at South Brunswick, 6:30 p.m.
West Brunwsick at Topsail, 6::30 p.m.
Pender at Whiteville, 7:30 p.m.
Trask at East Columbus, 7 p.m.
West Bladen at Fairmont, 7 p.m.
South Columbus at West Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Week 9, Oct. 14
Hoggard at Ashley, 6:30 p.m.
Topsail at New Hanover, 6:30 p.m.
South Brunswick at Laney, 6:30 p.m.
North Brunswick at West Brunswick, 6:30 p.m.
East Columbus at Pender, 7:30 p.m.
West Columbus at Whiteville, 7:30 p.m.
Fairmont at East Bladen, 7 p.m.
Red Springs at West Bladen, 7 p.m.
Kinston at Wallace-Rose Hill, 7 p.m.
Trask at South Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Week 10, Oct. 21
Laney at Hoggard, 6:30 p.m.
New Hanover at West Brunswick, 6:30 p.m.
Ashley at Topsail, 6:30 p.m.
South Brunswick at North Brunswick, 6:30 p.m.
Pender at West Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Whiteville at Trask, 7:30 p.m.
East Bladen at Red Springs, 7 p.m.
West Bladen at St. Pauls, 7 p.m.
Wallace-Rose Hill at East Duplin, 7 p.m.
East Columbus at South Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Week 11, Oct. 28
Hoggard at New Hanover, 6:30 p.m.
Topsail at Laney, 6:30 p.m.
North Brunswick at Ashley, 6:30 p.m.
West Brunswick at South Brunswick, 6:30 p.m.
Trask at Pender, 7:30 p.m.
South Columbus at Whiteville, 7:30 p.m.
St. Pauls at East Bladen, 7 p.m.
Midway at West Bladen, 7 p.m.
James Kenan at Wallace-Rose Hill, 7 p.m.
East Columbus at West Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
