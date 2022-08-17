911 call from Leland shooting: ‘We went out there. He’s got blood all over him’

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - A neighbor called 911 after a man ran to her house for help after he escaped an assault by fatally shooting another man last month.

Kwaze Walker was found dead inside a home on Night Harbor Drive on July 31.

On Tuesday, the District Attorney’s Office announced that the man was legally justified in using deadly force in shooting Walker.

A news release from the District Attorney’s Office says that the man who fired the fatal shots was assaulted by Walker and another person approximately 45 minutes before the shooting.

After shooting Walker, the man ran to a nearby house for help.

“We just had a young kid come to our door, holding on to the doorbell, banging down the door, screaming for help,” the caller told the dispatcher. “We went out there. He’s got blood all over him. He said he was hostage by somebody and shot him.

“I don’t know who this kid is but he’s in my house.”

The dispatcher asked “So he’s been shot?” and the caller responds “he said he shot somebody. He says he was pistol whipped over the head.” The caller says that the man at her door explained he was held hostage, and that he shot the person who had attacked him.

The other 911 call is from a person who was with Walker after he was shot.

“I feel a small pulse on his wrist. But there’s a lot of blood on the ground. There’s a lot of blood,” she said.

The dispatcher asks if she knows who shot him and she responds that she doesn’t know his name but is planning to talk to police. She describes Walker’s physical condition to the dispatcher, then the call ends after law enforcement arrive.

