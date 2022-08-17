1 injured in early-morning house fire in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - One person is being treated for injuries after an early-morning house fire in Myrtle Beach.

Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched to Grousewood Drive at 5:19 a.m. and was assisted by Myrtle Beach Fire.

The injured person was transported to the hospital for precautionary measures.

The fire is now under control and will be investigated, HCFR said.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.