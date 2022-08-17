Senior Connect
1 injured in early-morning house fire in Myrtle Beach

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 6:34 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - One person is being treated for injuries after an early-morning house fire in Myrtle Beach.

Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched to Grousewood Drive at 5:19 a.m. and was assisted by Myrtle Beach Fire.

The injured person was transported to the hospital for precautionary measures.

The fire is now under control and will be investigated, HCFR said.

