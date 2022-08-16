Wrightsville Beach Museum of History to host Lumina Daze fundraiser

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wrightsville Beach Museum of History announced Aug. 16 that it will be hosting Liberty Senior Living’s 2022 Lumina Daze fundraiser. The event will run from 5-9 p.m. on Aug. 28 at the Blockade Runner Beach Resort at 275 Waynick Blvd., Wrightsville Beach.

Per the museum, the fundraiser seeks to recreate the atmosphere of the Lumina pavilion during the 1930s. The event will feature live music from the Catalinas Beach Band and the Wilmington Big Band orchestra.

In addition, the announcement stated that there will be raffle giveaways as well.

For more information and to secure tickets, please visit the Wrightsville Beach Museum of History’s website.

