WPD searching for missing man

The Wilmington Police Department announced Aug. 16 that they are searching for John Bauserman.
The Wilmington Police Department announced Aug. 16 that they are searching for John Bauserman.
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced Aug. 16 that they are searching for John Bauserman.

Per their release, Bauserman is 58-years-old, 180 pounds and is 6 feet 1 inch tall.

He was last seen wearing a Minnesota Vikings shirt and black shorts. According to the WPD, Bauserman may be headed to Yellow Dog Discs or Wal-Mart.

Authorities ask that you call 911 if you see him. Anyone with information is encouraged to call WPD at (910) 343-3609.

For updates and more information, please visit the Wilmington Police Department’s Facebook page.

