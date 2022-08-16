WPD searching for missing man

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced Aug. 16 that they are searching for John Bauserman.

Per their release, Bauserman is 58-years-old, 180 pounds and is 6 feet 1 inch tall.

He was last seen wearing a Minnesota Vikings shirt and black shorts. According to the WPD, Bauserman may be headed to Yellow Dog Discs or Wal-Mart.

Authorities ask that you call 911 if you see him. Anyone with information is encouraged to call WPD at (910) 343-3609.

For updates and more information, please visit the Wilmington Police Department’s Facebook page.

