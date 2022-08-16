Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Wilmington seeking public input on vandalism at Wade Park

City of Wilmington staff from multiple departments will host a drop-in open house for people to...
City of Wilmington staff from multiple departments will host a drop-in open house for people to give input on the recent vandalism at Wade Park.(City of Wilmington North Carolina)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - City of Wilmington staff from multiple departments will host a drop-in open house for people to give input on the recent vandalism at Wade Park. The open house will be held on Tuesday, August 23 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Wade Park on 3500 Bethel Road.

“The city has responded to numerous complaints at the park, located at 3500 Bethel Road, over the last few months and have been working to address and prevent the issues,” writes the city in a press release.

You can also submit your input by filling out this online survey provided by the city. Parks and Recreation, Stormwater and Police Department staff will be at the meeting.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jury finds Antonio Beatty not guilty of murder
Not guilty: Wilmington man free after waiting 7 years for murder trial
The Silver Alert issued for Saphir Deyampert was cancelled at 2:58 p.m. on Monday, August 15.
Silver Alert canceled for Wilmington man
Monkeypox case identified in Bladen County
“The Summer I Turned Pretty” has returned to the Cape Fear region to film its second season.
‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ season two to film in Carolina Beach, temporary closures expected
POLICE: Two brothers dead after driver crashes into Wilson restaurant
POLICE: Two brothers dead after driver crashes into Wilson restaurant

Latest News

The Wilmington Police Department announced Aug. 16 that they are searching for John Bauserman.
WPD cancel search, missing man found
Body found in trash dumped alongside Duplin County highway
The Wrightsville Beach Museum of History announced Aug. 16 that it will be hosting Liberty...
Wrightsville Beach Museum of History to host Lumina Daze fundraiser
he North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality announced Aug....
Southeastern NC to receive over $1 million for new transit buses