Wilmington seeking public input on vandalism at Wade Park

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - City of Wilmington staff from multiple departments will host a drop-in open house for people to give input on the recent vandalism at Wade Park. The open house will be held on Tuesday, August 23 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Wade Park on 3500 Bethel Road.

“The city has responded to numerous complaints at the park, located at 3500 Bethel Road, over the last few months and have been working to address and prevent the issues,” writes the city in a press release.

You can also submit your input by filling out this online survey provided by the city. Parks and Recreation, Stormwater and Police Department staff will be at the meeting.

