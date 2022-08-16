Senior Connect
Wilmington City Council approves funding for digital education program, sign Letter of Support to join Clean Fuels Coalition
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -The Wilmington City Council approved funds towards a digital education program and to join a coalition to reduce air pollution at their meeting on August 16 at 6:30 p.m.

Digital education program ‘DigitalBridge’

The City Council unanimously approved a resolution that would allocate $2.5 million in ARPA funding to create “DigitalBridge”, a digital education program that would teach digital skills to the underprivileged.

The city will partner with the Wireless Research Center of North Carolina, Cape Fear Collective and StepUp Wilmington to operate, evaluate and adjust “DigitalBridge” to ensure its training would be based off of local businesses’ needs and aid the community.

The city will create an ongoing process to work with these businesses to identify needs in job skills training and develop a matching curriculum to fulfill the demand of middle-skill technology jobs that do not require a 4-year degree.

Letter of Support signed to join Eastern and Central North Carolina Clean Fuels Coalition

The City Council unanimously approved a recommendation to sign a letter of support to join the Eastern and Central North Carolina Clean Fuels Coalition, a US Department of Energy program that aims to reduce transportation related emissions and air quality improvement in North Carolina.

This coalition marks the states’ fourth Clean Fuels Coalition, the other three representing Asheville, Charlotte and Raleigh-Durham, nearly 44% of the state’s population.

Wilmington will now have access through the coalition to information and resources to combat fuel use and related air pollution, such as alternative fuels and advanced vehicle technologies.

Other benefits and resources the coalition provides include:

  • Technical assistance, including trainings and fleet assessments
  • Education and outreach initiatives, such as workshops, meetings, conferences, and marketing campaigns highlighting the benefits of using clean transportation technologies
  • Eligibility for clean transportation technology grants

