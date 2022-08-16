Senior Connect
UNCW women’s basketball schedule includes road games with North Carolina, Virginia

The UNCW women’s basketball team will open the 2022-23 season with an exhibition game against...
The UNCW women's basketball team will open the 2022-23 season with an exhibition game against Virginia Union on Oct. 29 in Trask Coliseum.
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The UNCW women’s basketball team will open the 2022-23 season with an exhibition game against Virginia Union on Oct. 29 in Trask Coliseum.

The Seahawks’ schedule, which was released Tuesday, also features 18 CAA games along with non-conference road games at Virginia and North Carolina.

“We can always expect the CAA to be a contested and competitive league,” said UNCW Interim Head Coach Tina Martin. “Looking at our non-conference schedule, I think we have a balance of games that will challenge us and give us an opportunity to improve as we prepare for CAA play.”

The schedule includes the Seahawks’ first trip to Greenville to take on East Carolina since 2018. The teams will face off in Minges Coliseum on Nov. 13.

The UNCW 2022-23 women's basketball schedule
The UNCW 2022-23 women's basketball schedule(UNCW)

