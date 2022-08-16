UNCW men’s basketball slate includes road trip to Chapel Hill

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The UNCW men’s basketball team will tip off the season on Monday, Nov. 7, with a road trip to Chapel Hill to take on the North Carolina Tar Heels.

The Seahawks’ 2022-23 schedule, which was released on Tuesday, also features road games against Oklahoma and UConn.

“We’re very excited about the new schedule and believe it will present a lot of different challenges for our players,” said UNCW coach Takayo Siddle. “It starts out very strong when we play the national runner-up on the road and then visit two more excellent teams in Oklahoma and UConn. On top of that, the Thanksgiving tourney will feature several formidable opponents. It shapes up to be a great home schedule as well for our fans.

“We assembled this schedule to really challenge our guys and prepare them for CAA play.”

Siddle was named the CAA Coach of the Year after the Seahawks finished 27-9 last season. The team shared the CAA’s regular season title before capturing the CBI crown.

