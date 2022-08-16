Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Southeastern NC to receive over $1 million for new transit buses

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality announced Aug. 15 that $19.8 million has been awarded to the state.
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality announced Aug. 15 that $19.8 million has been awarded to the state for clean transit bus replacements. $13.5 million came from the N.C. Volkswagen Settlement, while the remaining $6.3 million came from addition transportation grants.

Of this money, $1,036,327 will be distributed across Bladen, Columbus and New Hanover counties, per the DEQ’s report. As part of the NC Department of Public Safety’s Green Fleet Initiative, Bladen County will receive $103,875, while Columbus and New Hanover counties will both receive $128,726. These funds will be utilized to replace existing transit buses with new diesel buses.

The remainder of the money, $675,000, will be awarded to the Cape Fear Public Transportation Authority to help fund new compressed natural gas buses, per the report.

Across the state, the new buses are expected to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxides by more than 35.5 tons over their lifetimes. Per the DEQ, other counties will be receiving all-electric transit vehicles to help cut emissions even more.

More funds are expected in the future, according to the announcement. The second phase of the N.C. Volkswagen Settlement is expected to cover the remaining $68 million of North Carolina’s share of the national settlement.

For more information, please visit the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s website.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Silver Alert issued for Saphir Deyampert was cancelled at 2:58 p.m. on Monday, August 15.
Silver Alert canceled for Wilmington man
Jury finds Antonio Beatty not guilty of murder
Not guilty: Wilmington man free after waiting 7 years for murder trial
Monkeypox case identified in Bladen County
“The Summer I Turned Pretty” has returned to the Cape Fear region to film its second season.
‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ season two to film in Carolina Beach, temporary closures expected
POLICE: Two brothers dead after driver crashes into Wilson restaurant
POLICE: Two brothers dead after driver crashes into Wilson restaurant

Latest News

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality announced Aug....
Southeastern NC to receive over $1 million for new transit buses
The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office announced Aug. 15 that they will be hosting a...
NHCSO to sponsor BBQ fundraiser for Special Olympics NC
The Southport Police Department announced Aug. 13 that they will be cosponsoring an upcoming...
Southport to host back-to-school event
The Southport Fire Department released a statement Aug. 12 that two children at Caswell Beach...
New safety devices save children at Caswell Beach