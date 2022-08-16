Southeastern NC to receive over $1 million for new transit buses

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality announced Aug. 15 that $19.8 million has been awarded to the state for clean transit bus replacements. $13.5 million came from the N.C. Volkswagen Settlement, while the remaining $6.3 million came from addition transportation grants.

Of this money, $1,036,327 will be distributed across Bladen, Columbus and New Hanover counties, per the DEQ’s report. As part of the NC Department of Public Safety’s Green Fleet Initiative, Bladen County will receive $103,875, while Columbus and New Hanover counties will both receive $128,726. These funds will be utilized to replace existing transit buses with new diesel buses.

The remainder of the money, $675,000, will be awarded to the Cape Fear Public Transportation Authority to help fund new compressed natural gas buses, per the report.

Across the state, the new buses are expected to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxides by more than 35.5 tons over their lifetimes. Per the DEQ, other counties will be receiving all-electric transit vehicles to help cut emissions even more.

More funds are expected in the future, according to the announcement. The second phase of the N.C. Volkswagen Settlement is expected to cover the remaining $68 million of North Carolina’s share of the national settlement.

For more information, please visit the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s website.

