Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

NTSB: Co-pilot “visibly upset” before jumping from plane at RDU

Charles Crooks
Charles Crooks(WRAL)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Federal investigators say a co-pilot who jumped from his plane before an emergency landing last month at RDU was “visibly upset” about an aborted landing at another airport some 20 minutes before.

The National Transportation Safety Board today released its preliminary report on the fatal accident that happened on July 29th.

Charles Crooks was the co-pilot of the Casa 212-200 which, according to the NTSB, had been on two skydiving runs and was about to pickup a third group at the Raeford West Airport. The report says with Crooks flying the plane, on approach the aircraft “dropped” and before the 23-year-old could perform a go-around maneuver, the plane’s main right landing gear hit the runway, breaking it off from the aircraft.

The aircraft then headed to RDU for an emergency landing.

About 20 minutes into the diversion flight, the pilot said Crooks became “visibly upset about the hard landing” and that he may have gotten sick. The report says Crooks lowered the ramp in the back of the airplane “indicating that felt like he was going to be sick and needed air.”

The pilot said Crooks “then got up from his seat, removed his headset, apologized, and departed the airplane via the aft ramp door.”

The body of Crooks was later found in a Fuquay-Varina neighborhood and he was not wearing a parachute.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Earthquakes continue to hit North Carolina, USGS says
Jury finds Antonio Beatty not guilty of murder
Not guilty: Wilmington man free after waiting 7 years for murder trial
The Kure Beach Town Council announced Aug. 15 that their “Dogs on the Beach” ordinance will be...
Kure Beach votes to change dog ordinance
Deputies are investigating how the man's body ended up along this stretch of highway.
Body found alongside Duplin County highway
Online records state 34-year-old James Burris Lewis has been charged with felony death by...
Man charged after passenger on motorcycle dies in wreck

Latest News

The North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher announced Aug. 16 that the three otter pups born in...
Otter pups at Fort Fisher to be introduced to habitat
Juniper Road Two Fire
Wildfire at Holly Shelter Game Lands still 1,226 acres, now 53 percent contained
The North Carolina Forest Service and other agencies began responding to a wildfire at the...
Wildfire at Holly Shelter Game Lands still 1,226 acres, now 53 percent contained - clipped version
Wilmington Police Department searching for woman heading towards Sneads Ferry
Wilmington Police Department searching for missing woman
Missing woman
Wilmington Police Department looking for missing woman