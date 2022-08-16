Senior Connect
Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center names new president, chief operating officer

By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Novant Health announced Aug. 16 that Heather King has been named president and chief operating officer of Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center.

Per their announcement, King will be in charge of overall operations at the hospital and will collaborate with local organizations to improve Novant’s mission. Before her new appointment, King previously served as the chief nursing officer and director of operations at the Novant Health Medical Center in Clemmons.

“As a registered nurse and true servant leader, Heather brings empathy and adaptability to her work with a strong focus on delivering patient-centered, compassionate care,” said Shelbourn Stevens, Novant Health senior vice president and president of Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center and Novant Health’s Coastal region.

King will be replacing Laurie Whalin, who had been serving in the position since April 2021, per Novant Health’s announcement.

For for information, please visit the Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center website.

